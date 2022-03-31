BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some ups and downs in our temperatures this week, things will settle down to more seasonable levels for the end of the week and into the weekend. Skies will be cloudy on Thursday night with scattered showers, which will taper off by the start of the day on Friday. Temperatures will start out Friday in the low 40s, and only warm up into the mid 40s, where they’ll remain steady most of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few mountain snow showers. We could see some light snow accumulation over the higher terrain through Friday night.

Skies begin to clear out just in time for the weekend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A few clouds move in on Sunday, but skies remain dry. Highs through the start of next week will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

The work week will stay quiet weather-wise through Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures remain seasonable. Clouds and showers return for the second half of the work week. Look for wet weather on Wednesday and continue into Thursday with highs temperatures just a few degrees warmer, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

