BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! We finally made it to the last day of March! This last week of March has been cold, but we will be making up for that with a warm, breezy end to the month. It will also be an active weather day as a frontal system comes through with showers & thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, mainly in our southern areas. Be on the alert for quick, locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, lightning, and possible small hail.

Those thunderstorms will move out tonight and there will just be a few, lingering showers overnight.

The new month of April will start out fairly quiet in the morning, but as we get into the afternoon, the last part of that frontal system will swing through with more rain showers for the valleys, and also some snow showers in the higher elevations. The snow showers will taper off Friday night. There will only be a trace to a couple of inches of snowfall, with a little more in some of the higher, northern peaks, like Jay Peak.

The first weekend of April is looking pretty good, especially Saturday! Sunday should be partly sunny, but an upper-air disturbance could touch off a quick, passing shower.

Next week will also start out nice with a couple of partly sunny days on both Monday & Tuesday. There is finally a chance for some showers on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking any potentially strong thunderstorms today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

