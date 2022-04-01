Advertisement

April kicks off with Montpelier’s Art Walk

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With warmer spring weather on the way this weekend, it’s a great time to get out for a walk. And if you head to Montpelier, you could go on an Art Walk.

The second Art Walk of the year kicks off Friday night in the Capitol City. It’s an opportunity to get your steps in, check out some local businesses, and enjoy some art.

Elisa Borden spoke with Montpelier Alive’s Dan Groberg about the events taking place and she also visited with one of the featured artists.

Click here to browse the April Art Walk program.

