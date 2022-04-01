Advertisement

Champlain Centre to host sensory-friendly event with Easter bunny

Bunny Cares at Champlain Centre: a sensory awareness event this weekend.
Bunny Cares at Champlain Centre: a sensory awareness event this weekend.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Friday is the first day of Autism Awareness Month and Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh is inviting families with autistic children to the mall this weekend for a special event.

They can meet the Easter bunny himself in a sensory-friendly meeting for kids and their families. The mall will open early so there will be no shoppers. They will also dim the lights and turn off additional sounds. Families will be able to have one-on-one time and have their photos taken.

“This opportunity is not available in many places and it really gives everybody the opportunity to meet the Easter bunny,” said the mall’s Emily Moosmann.

The event is on Sunday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and reservations are required.

