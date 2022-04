COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family in Colchester welcomes home father and husband, Michael Shackford, Thursday.

Shackford’s family says he was deployed in Baghdad for a year. This was his second deployment in ten years.

His neighbors lined the streets with flags and welcome home signs.

Shackford has a wife named Erin and a 7-year-old son.

