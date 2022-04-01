Fairlee Diner succumbs to labor shortage

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A diner in Fairlee is closing its doors, much to the dismay of regular customers. Economic experts say it may be a sign of things to come.

The Fairlee Diner has been a staple in the community for decades but owner Ray Gilman says he has no choice but to call it quits. “Can’t run a restaurant without help,” he said.

Gilman has owned the diner for almost 30 years but the grill will soon be turned off for good. It’s a bit of a gut punch to those who eat there all the time. “I come here twice a day sometimes. I eat breakfast here every day they’re open,” said John Scoppetta.

Gilman says that since the pandemic, employees have been hard to find, and he says it’s not just a question of simply paying them more. “Nobody wants to work in the restaurant business, they really don’t,” he said.

And restaurants, especially small independent ones, are under a lot of pressure, according to economist expert Art Woolf. “The restaurant industry has one of the lowest profit margins,” he said.

Those profit margins shrink even more as wages increase. Higher costs often get passed on to the consumer. Small, independent restaurants are also competing against larger chains that can capitalize on economies of scale. “These pressures are not going to go away even if the pandemic problems go away,” Woolf said.

And Woolf says other businesses including general stores and local pharmacies have also been on the decline.

But at this diner, it’s almost like a family being torn apart. “It’s a lot of people. It’s therapy for them. I mean, they are here every day and they have been coming here for years and years and years,” Gilman said.

Scoppetta is one of them. He’s not taking the news of the closure well. “It’s devastating. I’m going to cry, I’m serious. I can’t believe it,” he said.

The meals will stop being served at the diner this Sunday. Owners are hopeful that they will be able to find a new owner to take over the restaurant but right now there are no buyers lined up.

