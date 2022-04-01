Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford police say a hit-and-run driver struck three Trinity College students who were trying to cross a city street, killing one and wounding the two others.

Police were still looking for the suspect Friday. Officers were called to New Britain Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found three injured young women. All three were taken to local hospitals. Lt. Aaron Boisvert says 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty died at a hospital. He says a 19-year-old student is in critical but stable condition, and another 20-year-old student was released.

Hegarty’s Facebook page says she attended high school at the private St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)