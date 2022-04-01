Advertisement

Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run

Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg.
Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg.(Hartford police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford police say a hit-and-run driver struck three Trinity College students who were trying to cross a city street, killing one and wounding the two others.

Police were still looking for the suspect Friday. Officers were called to New Britain Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found three injured young women. All three were taken to local hospitals. Lt. Aaron Boisvert says 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty died at a hospital. He says a 19-year-old student is in critical but stable condition, and another 20-year-old student was released.

Hegarty’s Facebook page says she attended high school at the private St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
Corey Laplant
Wanted Franklin County man arrested in St. Albans Town
A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to...
Hermit a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
Video catches a driver on the sidewalk in front of the Bennington Police Station.
Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station
Courtesy: Walden Fire Department
Walden house destroyed in flames, pets die

Latest News

x
Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
South Burlington fire crews responded to a garage fire Friday morning.
Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction
File photo
Vt. Senate fails to override Brattleboro teen voting veto