Advertisement

Golfers ready for warm weather

The Links at Lang Farm in Essex Jct. opened their driving range for the season Friday.
The Links at Lang Farm in Essex Jct. opened their driving range for the season Friday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are breaking out the golf clubs as warmer weather arrives this weekend.

Despite the rainy conditions Friday, The Links at Lang Farm in Essex opened their driving range for the season, and the first five customers received a free bucket of golf balls.

“Feels good. It’s been a long winter -- lots of snow. We’ve been cooped up inside. So, first day I saw that they were opening up, I came here as soon as I can. I was excited, so can’t complain,” said Austin Theriault of Essex.

“I think people are just really sick of sitting inside or playing indoors. Even if it’s cold, the Vermonters want to come play golf through thick and thin really,” said the club’s Kellen Peery.

Golfers will have to wait until the ground is thawed out and dried up before the full course opens up. Peery says they are hopeful to open all 18 holes in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
Corey Laplant
Wanted Franklin County man arrested in St. Albans Town
A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to...
Hermit a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
Video catches a driver on the sidewalk in front of the Bennington Police Station.
Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station
Courtesy: Walden Fire Department
Walden house destroyed in flames, pets die

Latest News

Man faces murder charge in death of child
File photo
Vt. lawmakers, governor pursue strategy of compromise
MM
Champlain Centre to host sensory-friendly event with Easter bunny
MM
UVM researchers measure happiness effects of city parks
MM
April kicks off with Montpelier's Art Walk PART2 -