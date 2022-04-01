Golfers ready for warm weather

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are breaking out the golf clubs as warmer weather arrives this weekend.

Despite the rainy conditions Friday, The Links at Lang Farm in Essex opened their driving range for the season, and the first five customers received a free bucket of golf balls.

“Feels good. It’s been a long winter -- lots of snow. We’ve been cooped up inside. So, first day I saw that they were opening up, I came here as soon as I can. I was excited, so can’t complain,” said Austin Theriault of Essex.

“I think people are just really sick of sitting inside or playing indoors. Even if it’s cold, the Vermonters want to come play golf through thick and thin really,” said the club’s Kellen Peery.

Golfers will have to wait until the ground is thawed out and dried up before the full course opens up. Peery says they are hopeful to open all 18 holes in the next couple of weeks.

