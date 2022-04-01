Grand Isle, Essex County Courthouses to resume jury trials by summer

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years after the pandemic closed courthouses across Vermont, backlogs persist in many counties, leaving some to wonder when justice will be served.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, and that’s what’s been happening here,” said Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito, who has not stepped foot in a courtroom for more than two years.

The courtroom in the Grand Isle Courthouse has caution tape on seating for visitors and jurors alike. Built in 1824, the building does not have a ventilation system that could cleanse the air and prevent the spread of pathogens like COVID. Under the judicial emergency ordered by the Vermont Supreme Court, courthouses need adequate ventilation to reopen.

While Grand Isle waits for the needed upgrades, DiSabito says defendants and victims continue to wait for their day in court. “Some of them involved victims of domestic violence and they are getting very frustrated that the cases are not going to trial,” he said.

Even in courthouses that have re-opened, the backlog of cases persists. There are 4,095 pending felony cases statewide, 60% more than there were on the docket in the last year before the pandemic. Of those cases, three-quarters have been pending for more than six months.

Despite most other facets of life returning to normal, the Vermont Judiciary remains in a state of emergency, with strict rules on ventilation, masking, and distancing that hinder in-person hearings and have slowed progress on cases.

Reporter Katharine Huntley: What is your message to the victims and defendants and everybody who feels justice has not been served partially due to this judicial emergency?

Justice Harold Eaton: “My message would be that the judiciary has done the best it can to balance the competing interests. We are expanding our operations, as I’ve indicated, and we will continue to do so. It’s our mission to make sure that everyone who has a case to be heard, gets heard.

The judiciary argues that their emergency has continued because those coming to court are compelled to be there, so the state must minimize the risk of exposure to COVID. But that posture is out of step with the Vermont Department of Heath’s recommendations.

“We can’t stay in a posture forever and ever, where we’re distancing and everything is closed down and everyone is required to wear masks. Things are looking pretty stable and pretty positive in Vermont right now so our recommendation is that we don’t need a lot of the mitigation measures that were in place earlier,” said Vt. State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso.

Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi says he understands the judiciary is trying to maintain a delicate balancing act between safety and justice. “They want their cases resolved one way or the other and that’s certainly a reasonable ask. Another problem is that as time passes, witnesses forget or move away or are otherwise unlocatable,” he said.

For Illuzzi and his counterpart in Grand Isle, there could be improvements on the way. With COVID caseloads down and warmer weather ahead, the judiciary Friday authorized Grand Isle and Essex County courthouses to open this coming summer, when the buildings’ windows can be opened to promote airflow. Grand Isle and Essex County Courthouses will be able to resume in-person hearings on May 1st with a target date of June 1 for the resumption of jury trials. But those courts are still waiting for costly ventilation systems and could be ordered to close again when cold weather returns next fall.

Justice Eaton says that the judiciary continues to look at relaxing requirements in the months ahead depending on what the pandemic does but that it’s a significant step to be reopening the two smallest courthouses and having a plan for fixing the HVAC systems.

