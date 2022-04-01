Advertisement

Historians remember the funny side of Vermont history on April Fools’ Day

Montpelier, Vt.
Montpelier, Vt.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are known for being hardy and braving brutal winters, but there’s a lighter side to the state’s history.

That includes a joke box sent to the Vermont Historical Society back when everyone was claiming to be catching a glimpse of a catamount. The box reads “this box contains a live baby panther.”

“It speaks so well to the catamount craze and how iconic it is to everything from schools to craft breweries,” said Teresa Greene, the collections manager at the society.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning, go back through the archives to see what made for funny moments through Vermont’s history.

