Jay Peak prepares to welcome more Canadian skiers

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements. That has Jay Peak celebrating the return of Canadians.

Steve Wright, the resort’s general manager, says they had enough American business to make up for the loss in revenue, but couldn’t replace the “unbreakably unmistakable piece of what makes Jay Peak special and eccentric and lovely.”

From Friday until Sunday, Canadian guests can buy a lift ticked for $55.

Delighted to be reunited tomorrow. A message to our Canadian friends and family from our GM:... Posted by Jay Peak Resort on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Related story:

NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.