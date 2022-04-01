Advertisement

Jay Peak prepares to welcome more Canadian skiers

Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements. That has Jay Peak celebrating the return of Canadians.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements. That has Jay Peak celebrating the return of Canadians.

Steve Wright, the resort’s general manager, says they had enough American business to make up for the loss in revenue, but couldn’t replace the “unbreakably unmistakable piece of what makes Jay Peak special and eccentric and lovely.”

From Friday until Sunday, Canadian guests can buy a lift ticked for $55.

