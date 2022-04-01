Long time platelet donors reach rare milestone

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A pair of North Country “blood buddies” reached a major milestone Friday in donating blood platelets.

Russell Gadway and Bill Stickney have been friends for decades. The job where they first met over 30 years ago had a blood drive and it’s a tradition they’ve continued

They have come to the Adirondack Blood Donor Center in Plattsburgh on the first Friday of every month ever since it opened in 2001. “I think it’s been every month for 17 years,” Stickney said.

They sit in a chair for 50 minutes at a time to donate blood platelets.

“it divides all the blood into its components -- plasma, platelets, and red blood cells. There is a centrifuge in the machine that does all the work for us,” explained the center’s Hope Costin.

The platelets only last five days after being donated and are used throughout the region. “We need the blood to platelets plasma every single day,” Costin said.

Cancer patients use the platelets weekly and they can be live savers in emergencies like car accidents. One bag can save up to three lives

“You know, you are helping people, and someday I might need blood, who knows?” Gadway said.

The center was filled Friday with red and white balloons as the two “blood buddies” celebrated a rare milestone - their 200th donation. “I’ve been doing this the last 20 years and it’s good,” Gadway said. Both their names now move across the wall from the 100′s to the 200′s club. “There have only been two so far to make it to 200, so we’ll be third and fourth.”

They say it’s relaxing sitting in the chairs and time flies by as the old friends chat. But it’s the giving back to their community that keeps them coming in. “That means a lot to me, to help,” Stickney said.

“I probably won’t make it to 300, but I’ll try for it,” Gadway added.

