Man faces murder charge in death of child

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A 44-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of his daughter, who was originally injured when she was an infant in 2001.

Vermont police say Jason Roberts, of Maryville, Tennessee, was taken into custody on Friday in Tennessee and he is being held pending his return to Vermont.

In April 2017, Vermont detectives began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts, who died at age 15 on July 16, 2016, at Boston Children’s Hospital. Police say Madison died as a result of complications of an intentional injury she sustained in February 2001, when she was just over a month old. 

