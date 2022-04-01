Advertisement

Mystery sound shakes Upper Valley

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are trying to solve a mystery in the Upper Valley after an explosion of some sort rocked the area Friday afternoon.

Witnesses have described it as an earthquake that took place around 1 p.m. Hartford Police officials also say they felt it at the station, saying it felt like thunder overhead. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

The U.S Geological Survey says there was no earthquake in that area Friday but there was a small one just after 2 a.m. in Essex County. That temblor in Maidstone measured 2.1 on the Richter scale.

