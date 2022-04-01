NECC shift supervisor arrested for child porn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Correction is conducting an investigation into one of their own officers.

Thursday, the Northeast Correctional Complex Shift Supervisor, Benjamin Mallery was arrested on charges of possession of child sex abuse materials. Mallery is on administrative leave as of Thursday.

The Corrections Commissioner, Nicholas Deml issues a statement saying, “The criminal allegations facing Benjamin Mallery are beyond concerning; they are abhorrent. I have zero tolerance for those who endanger vulnerable populations here in Vermont or anywhere in the world. The alleged actions of Mr. Mallery do not reflect the values of the Department of Corrections.”

