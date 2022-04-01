Advertisement

NH House narrowly passes marijuana legalization bill

File photo
File photo(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is moving closer toward legalizing recreational marijuana.

The New Hampshire House voted 169 to 156 Thursday to approve a bill that would allow for the sale of cannabis at state-run liquor stores. However, the bill would only legalize the flower -- which is smoked -- and not THC-infused edibles. Lawmakers who supported legalizing cannabis say that while the bill is not ideal, it is a step in the right direction.

“I think the state in the next couple years will realize that we can’t miss out on this market. All the studies show that 10-to-12% in the last three years -- edible sales have gone up in every state that has legal adult cannabis. So, it’s a different model. It is short of the first step,” said Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill.

A separate bill also legalizes individuals growing marijuana for personal use at home. Both bills now head to the Senate.

New Hampshire is surrounded by states that have already legalized the drug.

Related Stories:

Will NH’s tax-free advantage go up in smoke next to Vt. pot shops?

New Hampshire House again passes marijuana legalization bill

NH lawmakers to consider legalizing recreational marijuana

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
Corey Laplant
Wanted Franklin County man arrested in St. Albans Town
A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to...
Hermit a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
Video catches a driver on the sidewalk in front of the Bennington Police Station.
Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station
Courtesy: Walden Fire Department
Walden house destroyed in flames, pets die

Latest News

Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg.
Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run
x
Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
South Burlington fire crews responded to a garage fire Friday morning.
Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction