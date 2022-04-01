NH House narrowly passes marijuana legalization bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is moving closer toward legalizing recreational marijuana.

The New Hampshire House voted 169 to 156 Thursday to approve a bill that would allow for the sale of cannabis at state-run liquor stores. However, the bill would only legalize the flower -- which is smoked -- and not THC-infused edibles. Lawmakers who supported legalizing cannabis say that while the bill is not ideal, it is a step in the right direction.

“I think the state in the next couple years will realize that we can’t miss out on this market. All the studies show that 10-to-12% in the last three years -- edible sales have gone up in every state that has legal adult cannabis. So, it’s a different model. It is short of the first step,” said Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill.

A separate bill also legalizes individuals growing marijuana for personal use at home. Both bills now head to the Senate.

New Hampshire is surrounded by states that have already legalized the drug.

