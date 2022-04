BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old neutered male rabbit named, Chester.

Chester is an independent bun. He loves to explore. Chester can be timid but is a great snuggle buddy once he warms up to you. You can learn more about this sweet boy by checking out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

