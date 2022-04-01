Advertisement

Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire inside a construction vehicle in South Burlington Friday morning spread to a nearby house under construction.

It happened at 100 Highland Terrace. Authorities say an insulation truck caught fire after a malfunction in the pumping system. The flames then jumped to the front of the home, damaging a room over the garage.

No injuries were reported.

