Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire inside a construction vehicle in South Burlington Friday morning spread to a nearby house under construction.

It happened at 100 Highland Terrace. Authorities say an insulation truck caught fire after a malfunction in the pumping system. The flames then jumped to the front of the home, damaging a room over the garage.

No injuries were reported.

