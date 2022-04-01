Advertisement

UVM researchers measure happiness effects of city parks

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City parks could be the key to happiness in urban areas.

That’s a finding from new research out of the University of Vermont. For three years, researchers have been tracking public social media posts from visitors to parks in 25 of the largest cities in the U.S. They found that people who were posting updates from parks consistently seemed to be happier with a mood boost equivalent to that of a holiday.

“I think one of the things that is exciting here is that we are demonstrating there is an actual benefit to this that is beyond just being away from your screen. People are using happier words more often, they’re using negative language less often,” said Chris Danforth, a UVM professor involved in the study.

Researchers hope their work will help quantify the value of urban parks and encourage investment in them.

The study was published this week in the online science journal PLOS One.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
Corey Laplant
Wanted Franklin County man arrested in St. Albans Town
A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to...
Hermit a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
Video catches a driver on the sidewalk in front of the Bennington Police Station.
Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station
Courtesy: Walden Fire Department
Walden house destroyed in flames, pets die

Latest News

File photo
Vermont bill would exempt tribal lands from property taxes
Bunny Cares at Champlain Centre: a sensory awareness event this weekend.
Champlain Centre to host sensory-friendly event with Easter bunny
Chester is a 4-year-old neutered male rabbit looking for a new home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Chester
File photo
NH House narrowly passes marijuana legalization bill