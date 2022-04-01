Advertisement

Vermont bill would exempt tribal lands from property taxes

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would exempt property owned by state-recognized Native American tribes from state and municipal property taxes.

The legislation also recognizes that Vermont lands “are the historic and current territories of the Western Abenaki people.” The measure states that “stewardship of these lands was removed from the Abenaki by European governments and settlers” and acknowledges “the Abenaki people as the traditional land caretakers of Ndakinna, which includes parts of Vermont, New England, and Quebec.”

The tax exemption currently would apply to four properties in the towns of Barton, Brattleboro, Swanton, and Brunswick Springs.

