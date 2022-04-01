Advertisement

Vt. Senate fails to override Brattleboro teen voting veto

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate Thursday failed to override a veto that would have allowed Brattleboro 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.

The charter change was overwhelmingly approved by Brattleboro voters in 2019. Supporters of the measure say it’s aimed at improving civic engagement. The Legislature approved the charter change but it was vetoed by Governor Phil Scott this session. The governor said he objected to approving a patchwork of voting laws around the state.

The House overrode Scott’s veto earlier in the session by a vote of 102 to 42. But on Thursday the Senate voted 12 to 15 to sustain the veto.

