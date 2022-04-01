Vt. lawmakers, governor pursue strategy of compromise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing money is on the move after lawmakers Friday advanced a sweeping compromise funding bill. It’s the latest measure that has involved a spirit of cooperation in Montpelier.

The housing bill funnels upwards of $15 million to critically needed investments in middle-income housing and creates a registry for home improvement contractors, a measure Republican Governor Phil Scott previously vetoed.

Lawmakers tried to address the governor’s concerns by increasing the threshold for applicable projects from $3,500 to $10,000.

“This is too important, this is too important for Vermonters to have this fall apart,” said Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham County.

A spokesperson for Gov. Scott says it’s too soon to see if he will sign it, but the tentative deal is the latest example of a spirit of compromise between lawmakers and the governor. It’s an effort to iron out policy disagreements that were also seen in the recent gun bill that aimed to close the so-called Charleston loophole.

Speaking earlier this session Scott outlined his approach to seeking consensus on the gun measure and other legislation. “I want to explain why I vetoed it and I also want to provide a path forward if possible,” he said.

Lawmakers accepted that path forward and the governor signed the compromise gun bill last week. “We need to be strategic and thoughtful about the time we have left here and that’s going to be the way we work together and govern as we work through the second half of the legislative session,” said House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington.

Political observers say that although there are sticking points, the Democratic majority and the Republican governor are essentially on the same page. “He wasn’t opposed to these bills in principle. He was leaning in the same direction,” said Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson. “I think both sides, heading into an election year, have an incentive to produce.”

Dickinson says some of the compromises are the result of Democrats, even with their supermajority, failing to muster the votes to override the governor’s vetos. “Clearly, when you don’t have the votes, the alternative is half a loaf or nothing, and the politically pragmatic thing is half a loaf,” he said.

Still, Montpelier’s political environment remains a stark contrast to Washington, where Democrats and Republicans rarely break party lines. Senate President Balint says there’s a shared recognition that government needs to work. “We gotta show up for Vermonters and do it in a way that instills that democracy is healthy in Vermont,” she said.

