Vt. Senate passes pension bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate passes a sweeping pension bill that’s aimed at shoring up a $3 billion dollar shortfall.

The bill was crafted after months of negotiations among state employees - teachers - and lawmakers after a reform plan was scrapped last year.

Future retirees will have to pay more into the state retirement system and it modifies the cost of living adjustment.

The proposal also funnels $200 million dollars in one time funds to the system.

After a vote Friday, the pension bill heads to the house and then will head to Governor Scott’s desk.

“I’m sincerely hoping there will not be an 11th hour complaint about the work that’s been done because this has been so many months of so much hard work and this is going to protect the pensions of our state workers” says Senator Becca Balint, D- Windham.

Also Friday, the Senate sustained a veto from Governor Scott. The 15 to 12 holds a veto on a charter change allowing 16 and 17 year old’s to vote in local Brattleboro elections.

