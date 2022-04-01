Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some gray skies on Friday, sunshine should return for the first half of the weekend with blue skies back for Saturday. Lingering rain and snow showers will taper off overnight on Friday, with just a few clouds over northern and eastern parts of our region early on Saturday. Everyone can plan on mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds return on Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies on the way for Sunday. Skies will remain dry though, and high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s. We don’t expect any big swings in our weather for our first half of next week. Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures remaining in the upper 40s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, showers return to the region. Temperatures will warm up slightly with highs getting into the low 50s. Showers will taper off on Friday, with drier skies set for next weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s.

