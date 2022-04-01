BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! And Happy April! Mother Nature may be playing a bit of an April Fools’ Day joke on us today by bringing back some wintry weather after getting into the 50s and 60s for highs on Thursday to end up March. A trough of low pressure will be swinging through with rain showers and some mountain snow showers as we go through this Friday. There will only be a dusting to 2″ or so of snow in elevations higher than aournd 2000 feet, although some of the higher northern peaks could receive up to 6″ of snow through tonight.

The first weekend of April will start out delighfully. There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday will feature more in the way of clouds, and there is a slight chance for a few showers, south. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for highs . . . just about right for this time of year.

The beginning to the middle of next week is looking very springlike with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. There is a chance for showers on Wednesday, but especially so on Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.