Attempted kidnapping suspect at large

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a woman at knife-point in South Burlington Friday night is still at large.

Police say it happened on Williston Road just after 5:30 p.m.

The victim told police she was approached from behind by a man who held a knife to her stomach and demanded her car keys, then stated he was going to take her for a ride.

Police say the victim was able to free herself and call for help. That’s when the suspect took off.

He’s described as a white man, 5′4″ to 5′6″ in height, wearing prescription glasses, a dark-colored hoodie, a black bandana or face covering, and a dark-colored backpack.

Call South Burlington Police with any information at (802) 846-4111.

