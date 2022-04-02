Church Street gaining national recognition as ‘Best Public Square’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s marquis street is gaining national recognition. Rankings by USA Today, list Church Street among the top ten “Best Public Squares” in the country.

“It’s just like quintessential, old-school, New England I think,” Debbie Anderson said.

Since closing the street off to traffic in July of 1980, Church Street is often referred to as ‘The Gem in the Crown’ of the Queen City.

“To have a plaza, a square, or in this case a street, dedicated to pedestrians, not only shopping or outdoor dining, but a gathering space for community and friends,” Kara Alnasrawi, Church Street Marketplace Director said.

Church Street is among 20 other nominees across the country vying for the title. But as the pandemic lingers, many say this is not the same Church Street it was years ago.

“I did notice some empty storefronts and I did notice a couple of people sitting, clearly they were homeless, but it didn’t seem like it was overrun. I think that’s just a sign of today’s times. Shops are closing all over the place,” Anderson added.

“I think the hole in the ground has not improved things, the delay in the construction of City place,” Michael Schaal said. “I am a little concerned about the absence of police on Church Street these days.”

According to Acting Police Chief, Jon Murad, the marketplace area is seeing an uptick in larceny and quality of life calls. He admits patrols are down 50%, because they’re short staffed. But he says they are about to pick back up, as they do every spring.

“We’ll be seeing a lot of their presence. We will be seeing police officers doing foot patrols,” Acting Chief Murad said. “We are hopeful that is going to be something that allows us to make sure our marketplace remains as safe as it’s supposed to be.”

Alnasrawi says the Marketplace Commission is hoping to revitalize the space as we head into the summer months.

“Allowing restaurants and retail to vend outside and create a more vibrant and lively street is really helpful. This summer you’ll see more retail vending outside on the street.”

Voting is open until April 11, 2022. Each person is allowed one vote, per-day. You can vote directly on the USA Today 10Best website.

