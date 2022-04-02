CVU boys lacrosse preparing for title defense

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re just a few days away from the start of the Spring high school sports season. Teams around the state will all be looking to take home titles in early June, but there is no group with more experience doing that in recent years than the CVU boys lacrosse team.

The Redhawks didn’t get a chance to compete in 2020 because of COVID...but CVU has walked away with the D1 boys lax crown every other year dating back to 2013. That includes last year, when a senior-heavy team rallied from behind in the second half to down Burr and Burton, making it eight championships in a row.

It’s yet another new group out there working through the rain and mud this Spring, but the now upperclassmen Redhawks feel they’re ready to step into those key roles...and it’s because of all the work that they put in over the last few years.

“It sucked having our sophomore year taken away from us,” said senior goalie Jake Bowen. “But everyone on our team, when no one was playing, we were out there practicing all together. Last year it showed, and over the offseason this year, we were in the fieldhouse working every day pretty much. Trying to get better, be the best we can be, and win another state championship this year.”

“We try to just put as much offseason work as we can in so that we can translate it into the season,” added senior midfielder Colin Zouck. “We’re always encouraging our guys to be constantly on the wall, playing wall ball, passing with each other, shooting when you can.”

“I think just staying grounded and not getting any type of big egos and still working hard,” said Turner Elliott, a fellow senior midfielder. “We’ve also had tremendous leadership each year which has helped. And introducing all the newer guys to know what it means, letting them know what it means to be a CVU lacrosse player.”

Teams are allowed to begin playing games Monday, CVU boys lacrosse opens Wednesday at Burlington.

