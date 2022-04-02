Muslims begin month-long celebration of Ramadan

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holy month of Ramadan is underway. On Friday, Muslims at the Islamic Society of Vermont met for a time of prayer

Ramadan is the month Muslims believe the Quran, their holy scripture-- was revealed to the prophet Muhammad. Throughout the month, they fast from sun up to sun down.

Iman of the Islamic Society of Vermont, Islam Hassan, says it’s a time of patience and self-reflection.

“It’s the holy month. We train ourselves to be patient with everything, and our bad habits, and our neighbors and our families,” he explained. “It’s a time we train ourselves to adapt to the new normal.”

Hassan says this is the first normal Ramadan celebration since the beginning of the pandemic. They meet for prayers and feasts every night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.