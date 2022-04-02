New Englanders take advantage of eased border restrictions

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many New Englanders are relieved to see Canada dropping its COVID-19 testing requirement on Friday.

Local businesses in Highgate and Swanton say they’ve seen a slight uptick in traffic.

Channel 3 spoke with one man on his way from Massachusetts to Montreal to visit his brother. He says he’s been putting off the trip over testing requirements.

“The testing is kind of a hassle, so once they removed the test requirement, I said it’s a little easier,” said Houbin Yang. “It’s been two years, so it’s time to go.”

Unvaccinated travelers or partially vaccinated travelers still need an approved test to enter. That doesn’t extend to children under 5, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.