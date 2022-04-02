Norwich, Castleton men’s lax teams honor Connor Roberts

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday night, the Castleton and Norwich men’s lacrosse teams met at Dave Wolk Stadium to renew Vermont’s only annual in-state rivalry in the sport. But this matchup is always about more than the final score.

“Yeah well we’ve got a fallen brother,” said Neal Anderson, the men’s lacrosse head coach at Norwich since 2009. “If he was here tonight, he’d be loving every moment of it. No matter what the score was. Just a battle-hardened warrior. That’s what Connor embodied to us.”

2012 BFA grad Connor Roberts was developing into a force over his first two years for the Cadets lacrosse team.

“Handsome kid, fun loving, worked his butt off,” Anderson said. “Just a competitor. His sophomore year, it was when he broke out and really demonstrated how his athletic ability could translate into lacrosse skills. So I miss him as a person first and foremost, but as an athlete and competitor, we were just scratching the surface on his potential.”

The annual matchup with the Spartans has long been a special occasion, but it was particularly fun in the early 2010s. Not only were both teams contending for their conference titles every year, but it was also an opportunity for Connor Roberts to go head to head with his older brother Ben.

“The last time they got to play each other, Castleton won our conference, Norwich had won theirs,” said Castleton head coach Bo McDougall. “We played each other the last game of the season. Ben and Connor had an ISO situation where both teams, both sidelines were going nuts because they knew what it was. It was Connor with the ball, Ben playing D, and Connor snuck one by our goalie. And it was just kind of those two guys battling and then walking off the field together being best friends like they are...and that’s sort of what this rivalry has become.”

Connor tragically died of a heart attack the Summer after his sophomore year at Norwich. But both programs have kept his memory alive with different fundraisers, and the matchup between the two programs is always special.

“During the game, there’s all the back and forth,” said Castleton attackman Connor Rider. “When either of us score, we’re getting really hyped up.”

But however intense the game gets, both sides take the time after the game to meet as friends...because that’s the way Connor would have wanted it.

“We’re enemies on the field, we’re battling and we’re going hard and then right after the game you see we shake hands and it’s like comradery,” added Castleton defenseman Andrew McCarthy. “We’re all brothers, we realize that this game bigger than ourselves. And it’s just like his legacy can live on, that’s just like so awesome that we can honor that.”

“It’s amazing the connections Connor had on both campuses,” McDougal said. “He was a Norwich guy, he went to high school with a ton of Castleton kids. His siblings were here, and he’d come down quite a few weekends and you wouldn’t know he wasn’t a Castleton guy if you saw him in the dining hall on Sunday morning or walking around town on a Friday night. He’d go back to school at Norwich the next week and be a Norwich kid. And Connor broke those walls down and really showed that again, rivalries are cool, but lifetime friendships are probably way more important.”

“His ties to Castleton, all over the state of Vermont, I think that’s what we miss the most,” Anderson added. “So playing in his honor and memory, it’s always inspirational and to get out here and to have the Roberts family represented by these two teams, that’s kind of why we play this game each and every year in his honor.”

Norwich would win this year’s matchup 21-9.

