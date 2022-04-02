Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating allegations of hazing involving the women’s rugby team at Norwich University.

The Barre Montpelier Times Argus reports that multiple law enforcement agencies went to a residence hall at the private military school in Northfield on Friday to collect evidence.

Northfield police Chief John Helfant confirmed via email that the police activity was connected to the investigation into allegations of hazing involving “branding and waterboarding of and by NU students.”

A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement.

