Power outages expected in Plattsburgh next week

PLATTSBURGH, NY (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, some residents in Plattsburgh will be without power for several hours.

Customers with the Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting will lose power starting at 9:00 a.m. Crews says it will last up to four hours. The interruption will allow crews to safely perform maintenance and tree removal in the area. Please be sure that all computer files have been saved and that computers or any other equipment that may be sensitive to this outage have been shut off.

The following streets are effected:

46 & 48 SAILLY AVE & 58 REAR SAILLY

29-33 DURAND ST - ODD NUMBERS ONLY

1-19 NICHOLS AVE -ODD NUMBERS ONLY -West side of Street

4 - 10 KELLOG CT -EVEN NUMBERS ONLY- NORTH SIDE

If you have any questions, please call and ask for the Engineering Department between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday at 518-563-2200.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.