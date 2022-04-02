What to do Saturday, April 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, April 2.

The Miner Institute is hosting a Science Saturday, April 2. An opportunity for middle/high school students to explore careers in the science field. Sunny Plattsburgh and Miner Institute staff will be on hand to help students discover various careers paths. The Science Saturday event goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Josh’s House, a local military recreation center, is hosting a 5K race.

The race is called “The Journey Home 5L.” Fitting since the Josh Pallotta fund is named after a Vermont soldier who lost their battle with PTSD after returning home. The race is a charity event. All proceeds from registration go directly to funding operations at Josh’s House. Tickets cost between $20 & $30. The race starts at Josh’s House in Colchester at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

1st Republic Brewing Company in Essex Junction is celebrating spring on Saturday.

The brewery is hosting a “goodbye to winter BBQ.” The BBQ starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and goes throughout the night until 10 p.m. you can stop by for some pulled pork, mac and cheese, beans, and more. $25 will get you a plate of food and a pint of beer. There will also be live music for those in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.