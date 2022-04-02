BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We haven’t had many sunny days lately, but Saturday didn’t disappoint. Unfortunately, Sunday will be cloudy. A low pressure system will bring showers and mountain snow showers, mainly during the afternoon, and mainly in southern parts of the region. An inch or so accumulation is possible in the mountains. Highs will be back in the upper 40s...colder in the mountains. Snow showers will end Sunday evening. The start of the week is looking good, however, with partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s, then will reach the low to mid 50s Tuesday, which will be the best day of the week.

The latter half of the week and into the weekend will feature plenty of April showers. Models are trending farther south with showers on Wednesday, so northern areas may have another dry day. The wettest day looks to be Thursday, with rain likely. We may see a few breaks of sun Friday, otherwise showers will be scattered about. Temperatures will turn cooler Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s, and the continued chance for showers, along with a few mountain snow showers.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.