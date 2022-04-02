Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a beautiful Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase tonight, then a compact low pressure system will bring showers and mountain snow showers Sunday, mainly north, and mainly during the afternoon. An inch or so accumulation is possible in the mountains. Highs will be back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We’ll have a nice start to the workweek, with dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be near 50 degrees, and Tuesday will be pleasant, with mid 50s for highs. Lows will be generally in the 30s. The latter half of the week will have a large, slow-moving low pressure system keep showers around Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and lows in the 30s to low 40s.

