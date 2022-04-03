Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race

POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - A snowmobile race at the Suicide Six ski area has resulted in a tragic fatal crash.

Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill in Pomfret at about 2:30 Saturday afternoon when it happened. Troopers say the victim’s snowmobile collided with a tree after deviating from the official race course.

The 56-year-old man’s name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.