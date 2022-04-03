NYS officials request funding for historic bridge restoration

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The historic “Upper Bridge” in Keeseville needs a major facelift, and the County says it’ll take state and federal funds to get it done.

The bridge is the oldest and longest double-span, metal, “pratt-truss” style bridge in New York. It’s on the registry of historic places, and it’s a National Civil Engineering Landmark.

The Essex County Ways and Means Committee gathered this week and voted to start seeking the funds. The county supervisor says it’s a multi-million-dollar project. He says that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have reached out asking for proposals to get the bridge fix in the 2023 federal budget.

“We’ve got our public works engineers trying to come up with an estimate -- what we think we would need to ask for to do the work. And we don’t know how much of a match would be required yet, either. This is a going to be a multi-year-long process,” said Essex County Supervisor Shaun Gillilland.

Those proposals need to be done in the next few weeks to be considered.

