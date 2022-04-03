Old Stone House Museum gets more than 300K in federal funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than $300,000 in federal funding is on its way to Brownington. After securing the funding through numerous grant applications, the Old Stone House Museum in town will use the money to further educational opportunities for students.

The museum has an array of different on-site, hands-on classes and workshops for students to learn more about Brownington and its history.

Executive Director Molly Veysey says the funds will help to establish a curriculum in schools throughout the Northeast Kingdom.

“It really just expands what we do to a year-round basis and it gets us more in front of kids and meeting them where they are which is in their schools,” Veysey says. “You know, we expand to more than double our outreach to students in Orleans County and beyond in Northern Vermont. This project is a game-changer for us.”

The Old Stone House will also work to hire an in-school education director. Programs are expected to begin in Fall 2022.

