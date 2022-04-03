Advertisement

Old Stone House Museum gets more than 300K in federal funding

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than $300,000 in federal funding is on its way to Brownington. After securing the funding through numerous grant applications, the Old Stone House Museum in town will use the money to further educational opportunities for students.

The museum has an array of different on-site, hands-on classes and workshops for students to learn more about Brownington and its history.

Executive Director Molly Veysey says the funds will help to establish a curriculum in schools throughout the Northeast Kingdom.

“It really just expands what we do to a year-round basis and it gets us more in front of kids and meeting them where they are which is in their schools,” Veysey says. “You know, we expand to more than double our outreach to students in Orleans County and beyond in Northern Vermont. This project is a game-changer for us.”

The Old Stone House will also work to hire an in-school education director. Programs are expected to begin in Fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces murder charge in death of child
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Attempted kidnapping suspect at large
The Fairlee Diner will close Sunday.
Fairlee Diner succumbs to labor shortage
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university
File photo
NH House narrowly passes marijuana legalization bill

Latest News

sdf
Struggle continues to hire BPD officers, several community officers hired
An iconic North Country Hot Dog Stand, is now on the New York State historic business...
North Country hot dog stands gets recognized
sdf
North Country hot dog stands gets recognized
sdf
In the Garden: Flowerless Garden
sdf
Old Stone House Museum gets more than 300K in federal funding