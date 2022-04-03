Advertisement

Ricketson Farm advocates raise funds to conserve property

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ricketson Farm in Stowe has been saved.

Advocates have raised the $2.5 million to conserve the property. Back on Town Meeting Day, voters gave the OK for $200,000 of the town budget to go to the conservation effort.

A combination of federal, state, local and private contributions from over 400 people raised the rest.

Not much has changed on the farm yet, but hay will be planted there this year.

The Stowe Land Trust Executive Director Kristen Sharpless says that’s a good thing, and now it’s about sorting out how best to use the saved 217 acres.

“The soils are amazing. It is such a central spot with access to great markets and right on Route 100, so over the long-term there are so many possibilities for that land -- to produce food for the community, to provide great access to locally-grown and made products,” said Sharpless.

Sharpless says keeping farms and farming a part of Vermont’s landscapes takes everyone, and this effort is a great example of the power of community.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces murder charge in death of child
The Fairlee Diner will close Sunday.
Fairlee Diner succumbs to labor shortage
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Attempted kidnapping suspect at large
File photo
NH House narrowly passes marijuana legalization bill
Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg.
Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run

Latest News

The historic "Upper Bridge" in Keeseville needs a major facelift
NYS officials request funding for historic bridge restoration
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
Ricketson Farm in Stowe advocates raise the funds to conserve the property
FONT
Attempted kidnapping suspect at large