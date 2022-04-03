Snowmobiling community honors memory of racer killed in weekend crash

POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - The operator of the snowmobile that crashed during a racing event in Pomfret Saturday was Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls. Darrow is remembered as a beloved rider in Vermont’s snowmobile racing community.

Police say the crash happened at the Suicide Six ski area at about 2:30 p.m. They say Darrow slammed into a tree, suffered fatal injuries, and was declared dead on scene.

According to the Suicide Six Recreation Area Facebook, Saturday’s event was head-to-head drag racing.

A racing group called Rock The Hills writes in a Facebook post he was one of their long-time racers, and the tragic accident happened while he was returning down the hill after a winning run.

Racing continued Sunday in his honor.

We will be racing tomorrow! We are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our long time racers, Jim Darrow... Posted by Rock The Hills on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Northeast Snowmobile Racing writes in a Facebook post, “Jim was by far one of the true great ones in the sport.”

Organizers tell WCAX News the New York resident with more than 20 years experience in the sport frequently participated in Vermont events.

We are saddened to say the racing family has had one of our own taken to soon. We were lucky enough to have had Jim... Posted by Northeast Snowmobile Racing on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Related Stories:

Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.