Snowmobiling community honors memory of racer killed in weekend crash
POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - The operator of the snowmobile that crashed during a racing event in Pomfret Saturday was Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls. Darrow is remembered as a beloved rider in Vermont’s snowmobile racing community.
Police say the crash happened at the Suicide Six ski area at about 2:30 p.m. They say Darrow slammed into a tree, suffered fatal injuries, and was declared dead on scene.
According to the Suicide Six Recreation Area Facebook, Saturday’s event was head-to-head drag racing.
A racing group called Rock The Hills writes in a Facebook post he was one of their long-time racers, and the tragic accident happened while he was returning down the hill after a winning run.
Racing continued Sunday in his honor.
Northeast Snowmobile Racing writes in a Facebook post, “Jim was by far one of the true great ones in the sport.”
Organizers tell WCAX News the New York resident with more than 20 years experience in the sport frequently participated in Vermont events.
