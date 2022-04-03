Advertisement

UVM men’s lacrosse overpowers UMBC

Vermont is 2-0 in conference play for the third straight season
Vermont is 2-0 in conference play for the third straight season
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces murder charge in death of child
File photo
Shift supervisor at St. Jay prison arrested for child porn
Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg.
Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run
South Burlington fire crews responded to a garage fire Friday morning.
Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction
The Fairlee Diner will close Sunday.
Fairlee Diner succumbs to labor shortage

Latest News

Panthers score a season-high 21 goals in the win over the Jumbos
Middlebury men’s lacrosse upsets third-ranked Tufts
Panthers score a season-high 21 goals in the win over the Jumbos
Middlebury men's lacrosse upsets third-ranked Tufts
Great Danes rally late with four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter
Albany edges out UVM women’s lacrosse
Great Danes rally late with four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter
Albany edges out UVM women's lacrosse