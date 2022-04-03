Advertisement

‘Walk with a Doc’ every Saturday in Winooski

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a stroll, connect with a local physician and learn about a current health topic. That’s the concept behind ‘Walk with a Doc.’

Community Health Centers of Burlington is participating in the program. It’s an international movement where a doctor meets anyone who wants to enjoy a walk and conversation.

The doctor leading the event says walking groups like the one Saturday foster community spirit, while encouraging folks to get moving.

“We’ve spent two years being really isolated even more than usual and we know there’s a lot of health benefits for getting out and being social so this is kind of a safe and healthy way to do it,” said Dr. Michelle Dorwart.

‘Walk with a Doc’ is sponsored by the Vermont Health Department, and doctors say anyone is welcome to join them every Saturday at 10 a.m. for a stroll around the neighborhood. They meet at 5 Peter’s Street in Winooski in the church parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces murder charge in death of child
File photo
Shift supervisor at St. Jay prison arrested for child porn
Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg.
Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run
South Burlington fire crews responded to a garage fire Friday morning.
Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction
The Fairlee Diner will close Sunday.
Fairlee Diner succumbs to labor shortage

Latest News

Panthers score a season-high 21 goals in the win over the Jumbos
Middlebury men's lacrosse upsets third-ranked Tufts
Great Danes rally late with four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter
Albany edges out UVM women's lacrosse
Vermont is 2-0 in conference play for the third straight season
UVM men’s lacrosse overpowers UMBC
Middle and high school teams from across Vermont put on their game faces and compete for awards...
Junior Iron Chef Vermont returns after 2-year hiatus