‘Walk with a Doc’ every Saturday in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a stroll, connect with a local physician and learn about a current health topic. That’s the concept behind ‘Walk with a Doc.’

Community Health Centers of Burlington is participating in the program. It’s an international movement where a doctor meets anyone who wants to enjoy a walk and conversation.

The doctor leading the event says walking groups like the one Saturday foster community spirit, while encouraging folks to get moving.

“We’ve spent two years being really isolated even more than usual and we know there’s a lot of health benefits for getting out and being social so this is kind of a safe and healthy way to do it,” said Dr. Michelle Dorwart.

‘Walk with a Doc’ is sponsored by the Vermont Health Department, and doctors say anyone is welcome to join them every Saturday at 10 a.m. for a stroll around the neighborhood. They meet at 5 Peter’s Street in Winooski in the church parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.