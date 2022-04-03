YCQM APRIL 3, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Guest this week are Mari McClure from Green Mountain Power. The company has been listed as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential companies. Also guest Diana Herasim, exchange student from Ukraine that is staying in Middlebury. She talks to our Melissa Cooney about her fears for her family and friends back home. Information about a new phone service to help people with mental health needs. Plus we talk with Stefanie Schaffer of Rutland about her new book. It details her long road to recovery after an explosion on a boat changed her life.

