BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was more cloudy than anything, with dry air preventing most of the showers and snow showers from hitting the ground. Scattered snow showers are possible into very early Monday morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Monday itself is looking good, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The pick of the week still looks to be Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We have plenty of April showers for the rest of the week, and even into the weekend. Showers are likely Wednesday, especially south. A more steady rain is expected Thursday and Thursday night, and may be briefly heavy at times. Flooding isn’t expected, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes. We may see a few breaks of sun Friday and Saturday, but scattered showers will continue. Highs will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s, and lows in the 30s. Sunday is looking a little more promising, with partly sunny skies, but a few showers aren’t out of the question.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.