BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today won’t have the sunny skies like Saturday did. It will be cloudy, with afternoon showers and mountain snow showers, mainly south. Highs will be in the 40s. Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, including northern areas, with a trace to perhaps 2 inches accumulation in the mountains. Monday will be pleasant, though, with partly sunny skies. The best day will be Tuesday, with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.

We have plenty of April showers on the way for the latter half of the week, and even into next weekend. Models are pushing the showers farther south for Wednesday, so right now it looks like a dry day north, and the chance for showers south. Thursday and Thursday night are looking like the wettest time of the week, with rain likely. The rain could by heavy at times, but flooding isn’t expected. We’ll keep you posted. A few breaks of sun are possible Friday and Saturday, but the chance for showers will continue.

