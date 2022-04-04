Advertisement

Accusations of sexual harassment at Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

A lawsuit has been filed against the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and some employees there...
A lawsuit has been filed against the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and some employees there alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and some employees there alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed by a former female correctional officer at the county jail, which is part of the sheriff’s department in Clinton County.

The lawsuit says Dominique Boulerice started her job at the Clinton County Jail as a corrections officer in March 2019, and that is when the harassment began.

It says Ofc. Corey Brean would send her unsolicited text messages, and when she ignored them, he would message her on Facebook.

Things escalated in March 2020, when Boulerice says Brean grabbed her as he tried to pull his pants down.

She reported the incident to Sgt. Christopher Thompson.

The lawsuit claims Thompson did not put an end to the harassment, so Brean began to retaliate against Boulerice for reporting him to their boss.

Boulerice left her job and now she is suing the department, Brean, Thompson and Office Manager Denise Sample.

I reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the attorney for former corrections officer Boulerice but I did not hear back before this story was published.

Click here to read the full complaint.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat

Latest News

A really, really old star and a new record for Americans in space-- those are two of the topics...
Star Struck: An old star and a new record for Americans in space
Star Struck: An old star and a new record for Americans in space
MiVT: Muriel’s of Vermont
File photo
NH man who chugged wine during US Capitol riot gets jail time
New York lawmakers approved stopgap legislation to help keep state government running as...
With NY budget overdue, lawmakers approve stopgap spending