Accusations of sexual harassment at Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and some employees there alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed by a former female correctional officer at the county jail, which is part of the sheriff’s department in Clinton County.

The lawsuit says Dominique Boulerice started her job at the Clinton County Jail as a corrections officer in March 2019, and that is when the harassment began.

It says Ofc. Corey Brean would send her unsolicited text messages, and when she ignored them, he would message her on Facebook.

Things escalated in March 2020, when Boulerice says Brean grabbed her as he tried to pull his pants down.

She reported the incident to Sgt. Christopher Thompson.

The lawsuit claims Thompson did not put an end to the harassment, so Brean began to retaliate against Boulerice for reporting him to their boss.

Boulerice left her job and now she is suing the department, Brean, Thompson and Office Manager Denise Sample.

I reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the attorney for former corrections officer Boulerice but I did not hear back before this story was published.

Click here to read the full complaint.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.