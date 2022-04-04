Advertisement

Addi gets Christmas-themed welcome home

An Essex neighborhood welcomes home a young girl with a chronic disease over the weekend.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex neighborhood gave a big welcome home over the weekend to a young girl with a chronic disease.

WCAX News has followed Addi Carroll’s story for a few years now, and after months in the hospital, she is back home resting.

First responders and community members who know Addi well, made sure she felt the love and the Christmas spirit.

After 107 days in Boston Children’s Hospital for treatments and surgeries for an unnamed and untreatable disease, Addi is home.

“It feels pretty great to be in one home. It’s been a longtime coming, that’s for sure,” said Ian Carroll, Addi’s dad.

But it wasn’t an easy road getting to this point. More than three months in the hospital can take a toll, and Addi’s health continues to decline

“She is essentially paralyzed, but sometimes can move her limbs a little bit with not as much function,” said Tammy Carroll, Addi’s mom.

The 11-year-old lost her mobility in the hospital and had a handful of lifesaving surgeries while admitted, but she continues to fight.

“She really has this beautiful amazing spirit. She is asking for help, but not appearing to be helpless,” said Tammy.

As Addi made her return to her neighborhood, it’s clear she has a community rallying behind her.

“I got a note from Tammy that said some of the neighborhood had heard she was coming home and wanted to decorate because they knew she hadn’t had Christmas yet,” said Ian.

That’s right, it’s Christmas again in their Essex neighborhood.

“Everyone pulling everything out their stuff they thought they had put away for the year. In some cases there is even new, new pieces to the mix now. Now, we have seen some neighbors have put up new inflatables, they have never had before,” said Ian.

So while they prep the house for a mobile chair for Addi and optimize her life at home, Addi can simply look out the window from her bedroom and know she is loved.

“Just so grateful to be together as a family again,” said Tammy. “We just couldn’t feel any more supported, and we are just so grateful to have her back in her community that loves her and takes care of her.”

The Carrolls say Santa will be making an extra stop this weekend now that the sisters are back together.

Addi has already requested a chance to check in on her fire station in Essex. Addi says she has to catch up on her inspections of the trucks and equipment.

