Are efforts to make child care in Vermont more affordable paying off?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed this the first-ever “Week of the Young Child” here. It started last Friday.

The proclamation says the state is “committed to establishing a robust infrastructure of family and children’s services that will save taxpayer dollars, attract new families to municipalities, and ensure that families can fully participate in the life of the community.”

We asked the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children if those are just words or if the state is actually making progress.

They say the Legislature has committed some money to retaining early childhood educators and financial assistance for families, but there’s still work to do.

“Vermont as a whole needs to recognize and celebrate our youngest children as full citizens and members of our community. And that means that we need to invest in early childhood education and other support services for young children and their families so that they can make Vermont their home,” said Janet McLaughlin of the Vt. Association for the Education of Young Children.

The Week of the Young Child runs through Friday.

There are themes for each day of the week and some community activities planned. Click here for more information on those activities and themes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.