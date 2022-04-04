Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.

The Burlington Fire Department tells us the truck drove into a bus stop, crosswalk sign, went across Home Avenue and into the parking lot, before hitting Greers Laundry.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The department says the driver was not injured, and no one was in the building at the time of the crash.

The truck is significantly damaged.

The fire department says they don’t know much about the driver or what caused them to go off the road.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.